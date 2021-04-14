Jessie Lee Punch, 91, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. She was born on Thursday, February 20, 1930 in Urbana, Texas to Jimmy Charles and Mary (Butler) Charles, both of whom have preceded her in death. Jessie was also preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Punch, children, Mary Louise, Doris Faye, Barry, and Ronnie Jay Punch, brother, Luther James Charles, sister, Erma Drake, grandson, LeRoy DeAndre Punch. Left to cherish her memory are her children, LeRoy Punch, Johnnie Ray Punch and wife Gladys, Kenneth Wayne Punch, Rodney Wayne Punch, Connie Scott and husband Willie, Shirley Ann Pierson and husband Kenneth; brother, George Youngblood; sister-in-law, Laverne Charles; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. She accepted Christ as her Lord and savior at a very early age. She worked for Shepherd ISD as a custodian and as an LVN at Livingston Nursing home facility. She held a position as one of the Lake Station church cemetery treasurer’s until her death. Visitation for Jessie will be held at Lake Station Baptist Church on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral Services will begin promptly at 12:00 pm following the visitation. Interment for Jessie will immediately follow at Lake Station Cemetery. Pastor Richard Fontenette and Pastor Darryl Richardson officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Freddie Charles, Larry Charles, Terry Charles, Kerry Pierson, Kenneth Pierson, and Kameron Pierson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Ray Punch, Kenneth Punch, Rodney Punch, and Willie R. Scott.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

The family asks that everyone attending the celebration of life services wear a mask.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jessie Lee (Charles) Punch, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

