Linda Maxine Ward, 73, of Cleveland, Texas was called home on Monday, April 12, 2021. She was born on Monday, August 18, 1947 in Minnola, Texas. Linda was also preceded in death by her parents, Grady Clark, Billie and Lennard Armstrong, husband, Melvin Ward, daughter, Stephanie Ward, son-in-law, Keith Oxner. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Calvin Ward and wife Cheryl of Splendora, Texas, Katrina Oxner of Splendora, Texas, Jerry Ward and wife Kathy of Livingston, Louisiana, Diana Ward of Splendora, Texas; brothers, Richard Clark and wife Elizabeth of Louisville, Kentucky, David Clark of Ogden, Utah, Michael Armstrong and wife Stormy of Palestine, Texas; sisters, Joyce Kost of Conroe, Texas, Kay Fulford and husband Richard of Elkhard, Texas, Teresa Lee and husband Curtis of Palestine, Texas; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Linda will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Linda will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Interment for Linda will immediately follow at Morgan Cemetery. Pastor David Muck officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Richard Oxner, Joseph Culpepper, Christopher Oxner, Melvin Ward, Michael Armstrong, and Jerry Ward.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Myers, Matt Overbay, and Obie Hayes.

