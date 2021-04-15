Amyx running for reelection to Hardin ISD Board of Trustees

Angie Amyx is seeking re-election to the Hardin ISD School Board, Position 2. Amyx and her family have been proud members of the Hardin community for seven years. She and her husband Rex, a captain with Southwest Airlines, have three daughters, two of whom are proud graduates of Hardin ISD.

“The education of today’s young people is very important to me. Being a believer in a strong educational foundation for success in life is why I ran for and was elected as a trustee to the Hardin school board. I still have the desire to be a part of ensuring the continued success that has been started for the students of Hardin ISD,” she said.

Having a daughter who is an educator in the State of Texas, and being on the school board for the past three years, Amyx says she has seen first-hand the struggles that are being posed to today’s youth when it comes to education.

“I believe in supporting the local community however possible, so in addition to currently serving on the Hardin school board, I am a board member for the local 501c3 nonprofit, Hardin Helping Hands. This organization supports several community projects and is greatly involved in assisting Hardin ISD students with necessary and essential items that they may not have access to though the Students First Program,” she said.

Amyx said she would be greatly honored to serve the Hardin ISD community for another three years as a trustee.

“If re-elected I will strive for strong leadership, consistency and effective communication within the district. I will always vote for what I believe is in the best interest of the students, teachers and community. I will continue to strive to be prepared and informed and be engaged by attending events across all campuses,” she said. “I am grateful for your support and would be honored to earn your vote.”

Early voting for the May 1 election is from April 19-23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and April 26-27, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election day voting is Saturday, May 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

