Dayton ISD staff chips in to support Bridgehaven CAC

Dayton ISD recently held its annual Bridgehaven Children's Advocacy Center Fundraiser and Dayton ISD staff members generously donated $1,785. On April 15, DISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson presented Meagan Croker, Bridgehaven Outreach Manager, the check in the Dayton ISD Administration Building boardroom. Employees celebrated the Dayton ISD and Bridgehaven partnership with a check presentation. Pictured left to right are Barbara Fregia, Karen Landry, Nikki Thacker, Jessica Yates, Hailee Hindman, Suzanne Chachere, Daisy Cary, Tami Pierce and Stacey Gatlin.