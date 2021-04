The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 13, 2021:

Lopez, Aaron Alberto – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Barnaba, Eric Eugene – Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated (two counts)

Ingram, Louis Sherman III – Assault/Family Violence

