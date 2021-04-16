Charming Michelle Hannah-Landers, age 49 of Tarkington Prairie, Texas passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021. She was born March 26, 1972 in Houston, Texas to parents Juanita Zamaripas and Larry Hannah, Sr. She is preceded in death by her father, Larry Hannah, Sr.; husband, James Colburn; and niece, Riley Hannah.

Survivors include her mother, Juanita Zamaripas; daughters, Britini Kennedy, Skylar Colburn, and Kendyl Colburn; sons, Darin Kennedy, William Alex Landers, and Elijah George; sisters, Wanda Nelson and husband Sean, Nakita Skilling and husband Justin; brother, Larry Hannah, Jr.; grandchildren, Natalie Bledsoe and Robert Braxton Bledsoe; nieces and nephews, Ethan, Samantha, Sarah, Jessica, Heather, Larry, Ryan, Thomas, Brayden, Kaisen and Malachi; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

