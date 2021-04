James Curtiss Cotton, Jr., age 56 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021. He was born September 9, 1964 in Travis Airforce Base, California to parents Ruth and James Curtiss Cotton, Sr. who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his son, Devin Shane Cockrum; daughter, Lorin Rose Cockrum; brother, Gary Davis; and friend, Stacy Ralph.

