Oras Ortego, Jr., 74, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 12, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Oras will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Oras was born on September 13, 1946 in Jennings, Louisiana to Oras Ortego, Sr., and Melva Mary Doise Ortego. Oras was a graduate of Anahuac High School in 1966 where he played football. After high school, he worked for Brown & Root for 25 years as a crane operator and superintendent. Oras retired and began a second career working for Trinity Bay Conservation District as the Drainage Superintendent until 2017 before retiring for a second time. He felt very fortunate to have spent his working years doing work that he loved with people he loved.

He married the love of his life, Donna Mae Witherspoon Ortego on July 21, 1967 and together they had two children, Gina and Wade. Oras dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was very involved in everything they did. Oras was a Deacon of the First Baptist Church Anahuac where he served for many years in the nursery. He truly loved the Lord and went on many mission trips to Ukraine, Africa and Mexico. Oras also enjoyed camping and traveling with his family and friends all over the United States and the world.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oras and Melva Ortego; father-in-law Othar Witherspoon; sister, Verna Lane Jeoffroy and husband David; and brother, Sidney Ortego.

Oras is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna Ortego of Anahuac; daughter, Gina Kelley and husband Chuck of Anahuac; son, Wade Ortego and wife Rachel of Boise, ID; grandchildren, Zachary Kelley, Matthew Ortego, Hannah Kelley, Elijah Ortego, and Jed Ortego; niece, Edie Wood and husband Keith; numerous nieces and nephews and host of family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Rev. John Bender, Rev. Shawn Buser, Bobby Hall, Rev. Gary Hillyard, Amos Roy, and Chipper Sherman. Honorary pallbearers will be Rev. Murray Hardy; E.J. Manuel, James Morgan; Eddie Seidensticker; the deacons of First Baptist Church Anahuac, past and present; and the TBCD crew.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at First Baptist Church Anahuac, 405 S. Magnolia Ave., Anahuac, TX 77514. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Anahuac Cemetery.

To send flowers to Oras’ family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

