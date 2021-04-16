Eloise Charles Vonner, 70, of Cleveland, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. She was born on Monday, June 5, 1950 in Liberty, Texas to LeAndre Punch and Lula Charles, both of whom have preceded her in death. Eloise was also preceded in death by brother, Linward Punch, sister, Ollie J. Punch. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 48 years Melvin Vonner, Sr.; children, Sonya Scott and husband Anthony, Falesha Vonner (Paul), Melvin Vonner, Jr., Kyndra Vonner; brother, George Bennett; sister, Lois Cobb and husband Robert; mother-in-law, Robbie Cleveland; grandchildren, Adrean, Kamry, Krystal, A.J., Antonio, Jalecia, Elecia, Brevin, Amiyah, Tremayne, Kendred; 8 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Eloise will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral Services for Eloise will begin promptly at 11:00 am following the visitation. Interment for Eloise will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

