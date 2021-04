The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 14, 2021:

Harris, Garren Keith – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Martinez, Sheila Virginia – Driving While Intoxicated

Waller, Christopher Lee – Possession of Marijuana

Downs, Katie Anne – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Morgan, Leslie Jean – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Prather, Lauren Gayle – Murder

Kimbro, Gary Wendell – Stalking and Possession of Marijuana

Downs, Katie Anne

Harris, Garren Keith

Kimbro, Gary Wendell

Martinez, Sheila Virginia

Morgan, Leslie Jean

Prather, Lauren Gayle

Waller, Christopher Lee

Share this: Twitter

Facebook