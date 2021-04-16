Cleveland students win awards at welding contest

Cleveland ISD is pleased to announce the results of the high school’s award-winning program from the Vidor welding competition.
“As always, our Cleveland welding students showed professionalism and school spirit at this competition,” according to a statement from the District.
From this competition alone, Cleveland’s welding students earned $4,750 in scholarship winnings.
The following is a list of the results for Cleveland students:
Boot up for Welders: Lance Gaskins
Cutting Contest: Jeremias Mendez – second place
Welding Certifications: Hector Guzman – 2F and 4F, Alberto Alvarado – 4F, Jesus Reyes – 4F, Joshua Hernandez – 4F, Danson Buzek – 2G with Backing Strip
The CHS students also took second place in the Team Pipe Welding Competition.