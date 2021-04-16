Cleveland students win awards at welding contest

Cleveland ISD is pleased to announce the results of the high school’s award-winning program from the Vidor welding competition.

“As always, our Cleveland welding students showed professionalism and school spirit at this competition,” according to a statement from the District.

From this competition alone, Cleveland’s welding students earned $4,750 in scholarship winnings.

Salvador Lagunas earned a Jackson Welding Helmet and $750 scholarship to Ocean Corporation – School for Underwater Welding in Houston.

The following is a list of the results for Cleveland students:

Boot up for Welders: Lance Gaskins

Cutting Contest: Jeremias Mendez – second place

Welding Certifications: Hector Guzman – 2F and 4F, Alberto Alvarado – 4F, Jesus Reyes – 4F, Joshua Hernandez – 4F, Danson Buzek – 2G with Backing Strip

The CHS students also took second place in the Team Pipe Welding Competition.

William Guerrero earned a Jackson Welding Helmet Grinding Disk and a $1,000 scholarship to Ocean Corporation – School for Underwater Welding in Houston.

