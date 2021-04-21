Bailes joint-authors bill to freeze property taxes for elderly, disabled

State Representative Ernest Bailes co-authored HB 1705 and HJR 84 by Representative Mike Schofield to freeze the entire property tax bills of elderly and disabled Texans.

“Property taxes all over Texas are rising steeply, forcing Texans who may be on a fixed income into other states for retirement,” said Bailes. “This issue has been brought to my attention by countless constituents and I am proud to joint-author this legislation.”

Currently, under Chapter 11 of the Tax Code, elderly and disabled individuals receive a cap on the half of taxes which fund schools. This bill addresses the other portion of taxes that fund counties, cities, and special purpose districts.

This measure not only establishes a cap on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that jurisdictions can impose on elderly or disabled property owners, but their surviving spouses as well.

About Representative Bailes

Elected in 2016, State Representative Ernest Bailes represents House District 18, including Liberty, San Jacinto, and Walker counties. Bailes, a lifelong rancher and agriculturalist, was raised on his family’s dairy and beef cattle operation in East Texas. He grew up in Shepherd and earned his B.S. from Texas A&M University in 2004.

Ernest and his wife, Courtney live in Shepherd, Texas with their two sons, Cinco and Rigby. Both sons attend Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD where Courtney is a school teacher. Ernest is active in the community and serves on various boards, including the San Jacinto County Fair Association, San Jacinto County Farm Bureau, and the SISD Technology Advisory Committee.

