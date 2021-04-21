City of Cleveland introducing Food Truck Fusion

The City of Cleveland is launching what city leaders hope will be a regular food truck event called “Food Truck Fusion” starting on Thursday, May 6, at the Stancil Exposition Center, 211 Peach St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The City of Cleveland is excited to kick off this series to bring in a variety of new and unique cuisines to our area,” according to a press release from the City.

At Tuesday night’s Cleveland City Council meeting, City Manager Bobby Pennington explained that Food Truck Fusion is trying out this location and may eventually move to an area where it can get more traffic.

“This is a pilot program and we hope to grow it and possible move it downtown,” Pennington told the Council.

Pennington said he was confident that at least six food trucks will be part of the launch on May 6.

Food vendors interested in the program may pick up a Mobile Food Vendor Application at City Hall in the Development Services Department, 907 E. Houston St., or download a copy of the application from the permits page on the City’s website, https://www.clevelandtexas.com/.

For questions about Food Truck Fusion, call the Cleveland Civic Center at 281-592-2395.

