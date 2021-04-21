Liberty County marriage licenses for February 2021

The following people were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office in the month of February 2021:

Freddie Marshall Barney and Myra Jean Caldwell

Sherelyn Kay Johnson and Robert Anthony Wilson

Getrudis Lemus and Francisco Lopez

Charles Lee Frese and Dee D Butler

Joseph Dale Miller Jr. and Amanda Renee Hawkins

Christopher Dale Blansett and Judith Marie Cisnero

Katie Abbie and Chad Wayne McLean Jr.

Trevor Ray Limmer and Hannah Josephine Williams

Wesley Sylvan Chapman and Madai Garcia-Pedraza

Sergio Leal Pena and Margarita Gallegos

Hannah Ruth Richardson and Oscar Geovanni Zuniga Estrada Jr.

Duward Benjamin Rex Jr. and Louise Little Starks

Harlie Dianne Bush and Tyler Lynn Head

Mario Casiano Candelas and Nancy Vanessa Cisneros

Autumn Rodabaugh and Corey Carter

Colby Andrew Boden and Madison Nicole Daic

Ryan Allen Wright and Xena Nicole Torres

Phillip Wayne Cook Jr. and Latara Sheleck Dever

Frankie Jaymes Hantz and Emily Cheyanne Fregia

Albert Lilly Jr. and Barbara Louise Clemons

Raymond Edward Zurenda Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Furlong

Christopher Steven Ludwig and Marty Mignon Lacy

Donovan Ramirez and Jennifer Nino Aranda

Ty Raphael Pafford and Jaqueline Yamileth Gonzalez

Cesar Godinez and Lizbeth Andrio

Collin Scott Kelley and Raigen Beth Hermanson

Sean Christopher Spencer and Aurora Dawn Dible

Ronald Earl Savitsky and Ruby Hunnicutt

Ramiro Martinez and Katie Ellen Bernard

James Edward Leverette and Ashley Ann Catchings

Jason Keith Elmore and Dorothy Jewel Frautschi

Kevin Ryan McDonnel and Calynn Rene Owens



Note: Bluebonnet News overlooked the month of February 2021, an error that was kindly pointed out by readers. The list for December 2020 was also unintentionally overlooked and will be posted to the website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

