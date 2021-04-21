Bobbie Lou Lacey, age 87 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. She was born October 14, 1933 in Hutchins, Texas to parents Claude and Vera Turner who preceded her in death along with her husband, Odis S. Lacey.

Survivors include her daughters, Karen Denis Lacey, Deborah Gay Lacey, Sharon Lacey and Terri Lacey; sons, Lyndell Lacey, Odis Gene Lacey and Terry Keith Lacey; grandchildren, Tricia Lynn Stahl, Shanna Lene Paul, Joseph Alan Onxley, Mary Henning, Ed Novak and Zella Novak; great-grandchildren, Vanessa Birkner, Victoria Henderson, Cade Carson, Lexi Carson, Paul Novak and David Novak; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, April 23, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

