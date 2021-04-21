Teresa Ann LaFour, 61, passed away at her home in Liberty, Texas surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Teresa was born on June 16, 1959 in Conroe, Texas to parents Bobby Ray Vaughan and Francis Eloise Williams Vaughan who preceded her in death along with her nephews, Bill Moore and Craig LaFour; and father-in-love, Jesse LaFour.

Teresa loved her Lord faithfully and His work showed throughout her life. She was an active member of Cornerstone Church for many years where she was a part of the W.O.W. group. Mrs. LaFour graduated college first with a degree in Fashion Merchandising then went back to obtain her degree in Education. She served as a teacher for over thirty years, most of which was spent in Anahuac. She loved traveling, yoga, decorating for the holidays, and playing games – especially with her “Bunco Babes”. Teresa had a “Teddy Bear” ministry where she would pray over teddy bears and then send or deliver them to children. Of her many passions in life her family was the most important thing to her, second only to her Lord Jesus Christ.

Teresa leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Sidney LaFour; children, Terrica LaFour and Trenton LaFour; sister, Debra Moore and husband Butch; brother, Jesse Vaughan; mother-in-love, Bernice LaFour; sister-in-love, Pam Fregia and husband Jim; brother-in-love, Johnny LaFour; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Trenton LaFour, Eric Brighteyes Neuman IV, Johnny LaFour, Preston LaFour, Stuart Varnon, and Terry Hoyt.

Visitation for Teresa will be held from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Friday, April 23, 2021 at Cornerstone Church, Liberty, Texas. Services will take place at 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Cornerstone Church with interment to follow at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone Church, Liberty, Texas (1693 TX-146, Liberty, Texas 77575)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

