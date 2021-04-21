Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 19, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 19, 2021:

  • Munoz, Martine – Sexual Abuse of a Child, continuous, Victim under Age 14
  • Martinez, Alejandro – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Gray, John Wesley II – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Tenorio, Steven Angelo – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Alexander, Austin Lee – Public Intoxication
  • Prewitt, Collin Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Burglary of a Building
  • Foster, Cody Lane – Theft of Property
  • Hernandez-Sanchez, Gerardo – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Gary, Brandon Aldas – Indecent Assault (no mugshot)
  • Saldierna-Dominguez, Jose Delfino – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
