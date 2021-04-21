Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 19, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 19, 2021:
- Munoz, Martine – Sexual Abuse of a Child, continuous, Victim under Age 14
- Martinez, Alejandro – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Gray, John Wesley II – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Tenorio, Steven Angelo – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Alexander, Austin Lee – Public Intoxication
- Prewitt, Collin Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Burglary of a Building
- Foster, Cody Lane – Theft of Property
- Hernandez-Sanchez, Gerardo – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Gary, Brandon Aldas – Indecent Assault (no mugshot)
- Saldierna-Dominguez, Jose Delfino – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Assault Causing Bodily Injury