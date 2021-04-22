Beverly Sue “Cookie” Brinkley Arnold, 70, passed away on April 19, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Beverly was born August 15, 1950 in Houston, Texas to parents Sam Brinkley and Grace Gates Brinkley.

Beverly spent her younger years in Galena Park and had been a resident of Dayton since 1995. She graduated from Galena Park High School in 1968. Beverly was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Dayton. She enjoyed playing bunko and visiting with her friends. She was an avid baseball fan and loved watching her grandchildren play sports.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, David Arnold. She is survived by her son, Ryan Arnold and wife Vanessa; her daughter, Mechelle Perkins; her grandchildren, Ty Turner, Taylor Turner, Garrett Perkins, Lance Arnold, Hunter Arnold, Acela Arnold and Jack Arnold; numerous other relatives and friends.

Service for Beverly will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 23, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Dayton with Rev. Guy Williams officiating. Graveside will follow at 2:00 p.m. at South Park Cemetery in Pearland. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

The family request that as a tribute to their mother, please wear your purple, her favorite BRONCO color.

