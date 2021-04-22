Harold Lester Jones, age 78 of Splendora, Texas passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. He was born March 23, 1943 in Hammond, Indiana to parents Harold and Ruth Jones who preceded him in death along with his brothers, Frank Jones and Curty Jones; and sister, Sandy Jones.

Harold served in the United States Marine Corp. for 7 years and was a truck driver for many years. He started a business with his son called Scott’s Manicured Lawns.

Survivors include his son, Harold Scott Jones and wife Augusta; daughters, Kimberly Brown, Tonya Kiner, and Charlotte Spencer; brother, Glen Jones; grandchildren, Shane, Casey and Luci Spencer, Roger Kinder, Shelby Kinder, Cheyenne Brown, Savannah Brown, Johnny, Vernon, Katina, Amanda, Samantha and Matthew Willis; along with numerous great-grandchildren, other relative and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 26, 2021 at Caney Creek Cowboy Church, 17703 Nonesuch Rd. Conroe, Texas 77306.

