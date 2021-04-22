Edward Daniel Barber, Jr., age 61 of Splendora, Texas passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. He was born October 16, 1959 in Mobile, Alabama to parents Edward Daniel Barber, Sr. and Rhoada Barber. He is preceded in death by his father Edward, sister Ellen and great niece Dakota.

Danny graduated from Cleveland High School in 1979. He was a dedicated employee for 43 years at Union Tank Car and some of those years were spent working side by side with his father.

Danny most enjoyed spending time with his son Bryan, doing numerous outside activities and sitting on the porch swing for hours. His other favorite hobby was riding his Harley-Davidson.

Survivors include his mother, Rhoada Barber; son, Bryan Barber; sisters, Tammie Blake and husband Chuck, Kim Nelson and husband Ron, Jr.; nieces, Amie Santner and husband Nick, Shae Bolton, Leah Fossett and husband Chris, Jennifer Boutwell and husband Jimmy; nephews, Josh Goodson and wife Jen, Keenan Blake and wife Amanda; Reid Bolton, Trey Nelson, Nathan Nelson, Jerrod McNary and wife Brandee, Joel McNary and wife Lindsay, Nolan Herndon Jr. and wife Susie, Stephen Herndon and wife Jessica, Matt Herndon and wife Danielle, and Trey Porter; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Smith Memorial Park, Willis, Texas.

