Yvonne Lynn Florance Ashworth went to heaven on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan on March 30, 1960. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

After graduating from Farragut High School in Knoxville, TN she attended Fort Sanders School of Nursing. Over her life time her key interest was genealogy. Related to that as a guest contributor she penned articles for both the Midland and Arenac County Michigan Genealogy Societies. Thanks to DNA analysis. she found many wonderful new cousins. Despite her many physical ailments, she always had time for her Tampa Bay Lightening hockey team. And while still with us Heaven meant being at her paternal grandmother’s Lake Huron cottage at Pt. Lookout, MI

Because of her many complicated ailments and wanting to help others, she wanted her body donated for science. Her myriad of physical ailments began at age 17 with Myasthenia Gravis and open chest surgery.

She is survived by 3 children, Richard Ashworth, Eva Ashworth, and Janice Boggs, 5 grandchildren – Blake, Bentley, Pam, Brendon & Halina; Her parents J Richard & Janice (Birchard) Florance, and her sister, Julie Anne (Florance) Beach.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s purse at http://www.samaritanspurse.org or Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607

Sterling Funeral Home. Anahuac, TX is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to Yvonne’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

