Anna Catherine Franklin, 81, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021. She was born on December 2, 1939, in Houston, Texas to Byron Lloyd Shaw and Waldred Griffin Shaw. She was a bank teller for many years, after retiring she went back to work in the bakery department at Thrif-Tee Food Center. Anna was a believer in Christ and was a member of Joy Lutheran Church in Atascocita and Action Church in Dayton. She enjoyed taking care of her garden, sewing, and making baskets. Anna was a joyful and caring woman that will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Franklin; and parents, Byron and Waldred Shaw.

Anna is survived by her children, Lloyd Franklin and Catherine McAdams; grandchildren, Christina Franklin Fiedler Stephanie Franklin Prytula, Justin Franklin, Jessica McAdams, and Kristy Arney; great-grandchildren, Tyler Fiedler, Jasmyn Colon, Tiffany Fiedler, and Travis Fiedler; great-great-grandchild, Rhett Clark; faithful canine companion, Chewy; and a host of extended family and friends.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5pm to 7pm on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Sterling Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Monday, April 26 also at Sterling Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Ryan Cemetery, Tarkington, Texas.

