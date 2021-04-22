Betty Ruth Behne, 78, of Dayton, TX passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Liberty Healthcare Center in Liberty, TX. She was born September 26, 1942, in Springhill, LA to the late Teddy Leon Barnard and Maxine Wallace. Mrs. Behne was a homemaker and lived in the Conroe area most of her life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



Mrs. Behne is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Scotty Dwayne Myers; and brothers, Jesse Leon Barnard and Tommy Gene Barnard. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Billy Ray Hall Jr. of Woodville, TX, Carey Todd Gilmore of Dayton, TX, and Kevin Gilmore of Alvin, TX; daughter, Kelley Alisa Ward of Grand Junction, CO; brothers, Teddy Lynn Barnard of Dayton, TX and Rickey Gerald Barnard of Jewett, TX; sister, Sharon Hamilton of Dayton, TX; numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; 4 great-grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. at Faith & Family Chapel with Reverend James Hebert officiating. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Ruth Behne please visit our Tribute Store.

