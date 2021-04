Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 20, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 20, 2021:

Ennis, Rhonda – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Juarez, Felipe – Theft of Firearm

Berry, Archie C – Assault/Family Violence

Coker, Jeffrey Allan – Theft of Property

Semien, Michael Anthony Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Watson, Jesse Alan – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While License Invalid, Open Container in Vehicle and Failure to Appear

Burns, Brent Edward – Assault/Family Violence

Juarez, Delia Yamileth – Possession of Marijuana

Moore-Hernandez, Junior – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Madden, Justin Warren – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Huffines, Lucas Ray – Traffic Offense

