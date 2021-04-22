L-D Area Chamber organizes drive-thru luncheon for Administrative Professionals’ Day

With their usual meeting place still unavailable due to COVID-19 restrictions, staff and directors for the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce had to get creative in planning for this year’s Administrative Professionals’ Day, held on Wednesday, April 21.

Instead of a sit-down luncheon inside the Liberty Center next to Liberty City Hall, the Chamber organized a drive-thru luncheon where Chamber staff and directors handed out meals provided by Tuscany Italian Restaurant in Dayton. People who attended also received gift bags in lieu of the Chamber’s usual drawing for door prizes.

Throughout the luncheon, 144 people were served.

Andrew Landry and Daisy Bordeau greet people at their vehicles during the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce’s drive-thru Administrative Professionals’ Day lunch on April 21.

Next the Chamber is gearing up for tomorrow night’s Chamber 45th Annual Awards Banquet, which will be held at the Dayton Community Center. The Chamber is expected to hand out awards for Citizen of the Year for the cities of Dayton and Liberty. The theme of this year’s banquet is Hawaiian Nights. The meal will include chicken and beef fajitas prepared by Chef Ken Owens.

For more information on joining the Chamber or other upcoming events, go online to https://www.libertydaytonchamber.com/. The Chamber office is located at 1801 Trinity St., Liberty.

Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce board members organize meals for Administrative Professionals’ Day on Wednesday, April 21.

