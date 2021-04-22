HLSR awards Texas 4-H, FFA students with calf scramble certificates

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo awarded 275 Texas 4-H and FFA students with a $1,750 certificate, after participating in the 2021 Calf Scramble events held in Katy, Texas, earlier this month, as well as the 4-H and FFA Livestock Judging Contest in March.

“Catching a calf and placing in the top 13 of the Livestock Judging Contest is just the beginning of a year-long journey for these young students,” said Julie Bass, the Rodeo’s chief mission officer. “Our Calf Scramble program gives students the unique opportunity to learn firsthand about agriculture and responsibility, as they acquire skills they will carry with them for the rest of their lives. These students also establish a strong bond with their donors, who are essential to continuing the Calf Scramble program.”

These students received a $1,750 certificate to purchase a registered beef heifer or market steer to exhibit at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show™. Returning as an exhibitor, the student shows in a special competition with other calf scramble contest winners.

Students will receive a $500 bonus if program requirements are fulfilled throughout the year. In addition to the daily responsibility of raising their livestock, students must keep record of program expenses, share monthly reports and pictures with their donors, write two essays about their project, and create a stall display when they return to the Show in 2022.

Since the program’s inception in 1942, following the 2020 allocation of calf scramble certificates, approximately $14.8 million in certificates and awards has been distributed to more than 21,800 students. Calf Scramble exhibitors from 2020 who returned with their heifer or steer projects to compete at the 2021 Houston Livestock Show received more than $100,000 in premiums and awards.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas and education.

Local winning students are:

CLEVELAND: Destiny Sims of San Jacinto County 4-H) and Clay Autumn of Hardin 4-H;

DAYTON: Eric Nagle, Payton Higgins, Alyssa Matthews and Kira Logan of Dayton FFA;

LIBERTY: Kylie Newkirk of Hardin FFA;

SHEPHERD: Ernest “Cinco” Bailes of Coldspring FFA, and Hunter Goodman and Sladen Boakes of Shepherd FFA;

