Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 21, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 21, 2021:

Carter, Chad Wayne – Criminal Mischief and Public Intoxication

Herbert, Braxton M – Assault

Thornton, Todd Anthony – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Citizen, Whitney Dwight – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction

Collins, Melissa Shantell – Revocation of Probation-Interfering With Public Duties, Revocation of Probation-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While License Expired, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction and Violate Promise to Appear

Archer, Shane Austin – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Expired Registration and Failure to Appear

Portillo, Luis Antonio – Failure to Identify and Minor in Possession

Bartee, Jennifer Leigh – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Carbo, Axel Alberto – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Pratt, Jennifer Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

