Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 21, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 21, 2021:

  • Carter, Chad Wayne – Criminal Mischief and Public Intoxication
  • Herbert, Braxton M – Assault
  • Thornton, Todd Anthony – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Citizen, Whitney Dwight – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
  • Collins, Melissa Shantell – Revocation of Probation-Interfering With Public Duties, Revocation of Probation-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While License Expired, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction and Violate Promise to Appear
  • Archer, Shane Austin – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Expired Registration and Failure to Appear
  • Portillo, Luis Antonio – Failure to Identify and Minor in Possession
  •  Bartee, Jennifer Leigh – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • Carbo, Axel Alberto – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Pratt, Jennifer Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
