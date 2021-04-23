Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 21, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 21, 2021:
- Carter, Chad Wayne – Criminal Mischief and Public Intoxication
- Herbert, Braxton M – Assault
- Thornton, Todd Anthony – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Citizen, Whitney Dwight – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
- Collins, Melissa Shantell – Revocation of Probation-Interfering With Public Duties, Revocation of Probation-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While License Expired, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction and Violate Promise to Appear
- Archer, Shane Austin – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Expired Registration and Failure to Appear
- Portillo, Luis Antonio – Failure to Identify and Minor in Possession
- Bartee, Jennifer Leigh – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Carbo, Axel Alberto – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Pratt, Jennifer Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance