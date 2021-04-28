HCSO: Devers man is suspect in Hardin County home invasion

A 33-year-old Devers man was reportedly shot by a homeowner during a home invasion around 2 a.m., Wednesday, at a property on the 7700 block of FM 1003 in Kountze in neighboring Hardin County.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld at this time, is hospitalized in Beaumont as a result of the gunshot wounds he suffered during the alleged crime.

“There was at least one white male who attempted to make entry at that address. The homeowner was home and discharged rounds into the actor,” said Chief Deputy Mark Minton, a spokesperson for the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

A short time later, the suspect was dropped off in the Hardin County Courthouse parking lot where he was discovered by deputies, Minton said. The deputies administered first aid before he was transported to an emergency care center in Beaumont.

Minton said investigators are now trying to determine who drove the suspect to the courthouse parking lot and if other suspects were involved in the home invasion.

Minton said he is working with Liberty County Sheriff’s Office to determine if a stolen vehicle that was found Wednesday morning outside of Summit Inn in Dayton is connected to the crime. Liberty County sheriff’s deputies arrested one man at the hotel.

An updated article will be posted once new information is available.

