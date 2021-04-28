Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 26, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 26, 2021:
- Koenig, Arne Arthur – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Lavine, Nancy McGary – Arson of Building
- Silva-Cerna, Adrian – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Mathis, Erika Nicole – Speeding, No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Chambers, Thomas Ben Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Thornton, Matthew Allen – Sexual Assault of a Child
- Comeaux, Dmason Kurt – Disorderly Conduct