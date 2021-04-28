Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 26, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 26, 2021:

  • Koenig, Arne Arthur – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Lavine, Nancy McGary – Arson of Building
  • Silva-Cerna, Adrian – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Mathis, Erika Nicole – Speeding, No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Chambers, Thomas Ben Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Thornton, Matthew Allen – Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Comeaux, Dmason Kurt – Disorderly Conduct
