Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 26, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 26, 2021:

Koenig, Arne Arthur – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Lavine, Nancy McGary – Arson of Building

Silva-Cerna, Adrian – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Mathis, Erika Nicole – Speeding, No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Chambers, Thomas Ben Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Thornton, Matthew Allen – Sexual Assault of a Child

Comeaux, Dmason Kurt – Disorderly Conduct

