David Eugene Dooley, 70, of Daisetta, Texas went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from his residence surrounded by his loving family. David was born on August 7, 1950 to Wilma June Gilmore and the late Darrel Eugene Dooley. David was a retired Boilermaker for Brown & Root. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving his country honorably and proudly. David was a devoted husband, loving son, beloved father, and cherished crazy Papa. His family meant the world to him, especially his grandchildren. He loved to travel throughout the United States. Papa looked forward to and enjoyed barbecuing for his family and friends. He was a man that lived with integrity, honor, and respect. David will be greatly missed by all who enjoyed his loving bear hugs, and loved him. His legacy of patience and gift to teach others will continue on.

David is preceded in death by his father, Darrel Eugene Dooley.

Those remaining to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 41 years, Mary Lou Dooley of Daisetta, Texas; mother, Wilma June Dooley of Richmond, Texas; son, Darrel Eugene Dooley and fiance Guen King of Kyle, Texas; daughter, Shallen Taylor and husband Caleb of Raywood, Texas; sisters, Joan Teague and husband Bill of Richmond, Texas, Janice Sloan and husband Joe of Saleto, Texas, Joyce Mann and husband Jay of Rosenburg, Texas, Judy Yanez and husband Joe of Richmond, Texas, Sandy Harryman and husband James of Victoria, Texas; grandchildren, Hannah Dooley of Dayton, Texas, Darian Dooley of Dayton, Texas, Lane Ashton of Dayton, Texas, Allyson Taylor of Raywood, Texas; many loving nieces, nephews, family, an a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be on Friday, April 30, 2021, 2:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Pastor Robert Hall officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Lane Cemetery in Kountze, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.

Honoring David as pallbearers are Darrel Dooley, Caleb Taylor, Raymond Harryman, Matthew Curtis, Richard Taylor, Joe Sloan, Joe Janez, Jay Mann, and Ray Harryman.

Honorary pallbearers are Bill Teague, Alex Harryman, James Harryman, Hannah Dooley, and Braxston Taylor. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Eugene Dooley please visit our Tribute Store.

