Silvano Ocampo, 72, of Cleveland, Texas went to his heavenly home on Monday, April 26, 2021. He was born on Thursday, January 20, 1949 in Guerrero, Mexico to Daniel Ocampo and Felis Cuenca, both of whom have preceded him in death. Silvano was also preceded in death by his son, Silvano Ocampo, brothers, Ecliserio Ocampo, Elfego Castillo, Carmelo Ocampo, sisters, Gregoria Ocampo, Natalia Ocampo. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Ernestina Ocampo; children, Jorge Ocampo, Juan Ocampo and wife Erika, Maria Ocampo and husband Ecliserio Zamora; brothers, Benito Ocampo, Jesus Ocampo; sister, Justa Ocampo; grandchildren, Brenda, Angelica, Jorge Jr., Jennifer, Melissa Ocampo, Jorgi, Julian, Natalia Ocampo, Samuel, Maria Adilene, Lezly, Lizbeth, Issac, Jacob Zamora, David, Oscar, Saul, Vanessa, Lizette, Nathan, Gizelle, Andrea, Gabrielle Ocampo; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Clarissa, Jose Jr., Merari, Jesse Jr., Ethan, Damian, Adrian, Amayalyn, Samuel Jr., Kimberly, Jeremiah; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Silvano will be held at Neal Funeral Home on April 30, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Interment for Silvano will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

