Teresa Marie (Westfall) Sweat, 56, of Shepherd, Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 25, 2021. She was born on Saturday, April 24, 1965 to Esta Bailey Westfall and Floyd Westfall. Teresa is preceded in death by her mother, Esta Bailey Westfall. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Gene Sweat (her Tigger); daughter, Tiffany Andrews and fiancé Will Matthew Roraback; grandson, Rogue Ryder Roraback; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Teresa was known for her love of quilting in her craft room, M&Ms and Pac Man. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Teresa Marie (Westfall) Sweat, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

