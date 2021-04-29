DPS needs public’s help to identify fatal hit-and-run driver

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash on Friday, April 9, at approximately 3:03 a.m.

The crash, which took place on SL 494 near Porter, Texas, resulted in the death of Ronald David Smith.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a red SUV struck Smith while he was riding his motorized bicycle on SL North of Royal Purple. After striking Smith, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid. Smith died at the scene.

Ronald David Smith

The suspect’s vehicle will have damage to either the front or the front-right side of the vehicle. The picture attached to this article shows Smith on his bike about 15 minutes before his death. The suspect reportedly removed Smith’s bike and property from the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

If anyone has information about this accident, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). All tipsters will remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $1,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

