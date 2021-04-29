James Lee McNutt, Sr., 72, of Dayton passed away peacefully on Friday, April 23, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. James was born in Loraine, Texas to parents James Theo McNutt and Esther Lee Payne McNutt on August 23, 1948.

James was a wonderful father, grandfather and friend. He was a hard worker with a strong work ethic who worked in construction throughout his career. James was a good provider to his four children who he loved and cherished more than life. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. He also liked to go to hockey and baseball games. James had a great sense of humor and liked to make people smile. He loved a good steak. He was very active in FFA and won many awards. James loved his grandchildren. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

James was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson Jerald (Jerry) Wayne Offer. He leaves behind to cherish his memory son James Lee McNutt, Jr., daughter Leisa Long; daughter Karen Kearly and husband Steve; son Kevin McNutt and wife Melanie; grandson James (Trey) McNutt, III; grandson John McNutt; granddaughter Danica Long; granddaughter Camdyn Long; granddaughter Emily Offer; granddaughter Lilianna (Lily) McNutt; grandson Tristan McNutt; grandson Mason McNutt and grandson Robert Basden. In addition, James leaves behind numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1-2 PM on Friday, April 30, 2021 in the chapel at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. A memorial service and celebration of life will begin at 2 PM in the chapel with Pastor Paul Glazener officiating.

