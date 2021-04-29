Audrey Marion Desormeaux, 94, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Houston, Texas. She was born on October 21, 1927, in Scott, Louisiana.

In 1945, after returning from the military, her late husband, Jay Desormeaux, met Audrey while she was working the service desk at Studebaker in Alabama. Shortly after, they married and started a family.

Audrey was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was always very honest, but could also be hardheaded at times. Audrey was also classy, yet old-fashioned, and loved to look pretty and get all dolled up. She was a friend to all and never met a stranger. Audrey will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Audrey pursued many interests, one of which included her passion for playing golf. At one point in her life, she was talented enough to make golf clubs. She loved flowers and had an amazing green thumb with plants, something she did not pass down to others in the family. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family and grandchildren. Audrey cherished her family dearly and loved them beyond measure.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children Jay Desormeaux and wife Carla of Anahuac, Maria Borg and husband Gordon of Vidor and Yvonne Desormeaux of Concord, North Carolina; her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren (too many to name); Lee Bee and Jennifer Powers, who were like daughters to her, both of Alabama; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Audrey’s wishes to be cremated and placed beside her husband in Anahuac Cemetery. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

