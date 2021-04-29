Helen Joann Means Williams, 89, of Liberty, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, peacefully in her home.



Mrs. Williams was born May 24, 1931, in Weston, West Virginia to the late Aubrey Scott and Addie West Means of Weston, WV. She married Kenneth Brooks Williams, whom she had known since the first grade. While raising her children she was a homemaker. Her home was always welcoming. Anyone that knew her would say Helen was always very Classy. She was an executive secretary for many years, including Electronic Data Systems owned by H Ross Perot. After retiring to South Padre Island, Texas, she enjoyed playing golf, tennis, fishing, and social life. She was the founder of The Women’s Golf Association at the SPI Golf Club.



Mrs. Williams is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 68 years; brothers; Harold Means/wife Winkie and Jim Means. Brother-in-love; Pete Taylor.



Those who are left to cherish her memories are her baby sister; Susie Means Taylor, who has cared for Helen in her latter years. Her daughters; Beth Fedigan and husband Paul of South Padre Island, Texas, Jane Kirkpatrick of Richmond, Texas, Cathy Hazelwood of Missouri City, Texas. She leaves behind her grandchildren; Brooks and wife Madison, Michael, Chelsea, JP, Melissa and husband Aaron, Amy and husband Miguel, Megan and husband Michael, and Michelle. In addition, her great-grandchildren; Hayden, Cash, Olivia, Ellie, Stella, Sarah, and Olivia. Sister-in-law Rose Means. Many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.



The family would like to recognize and truly thank Megan Roebuck of Kindred Hospice, Kindred Hospice, Darinda Ellender, and Tony Buchanan for their loving kindness and great care over the last months.



In lieu of flowers we believe Helen would love for ones to make a donation to the Laguna Madre Animal Human Society 35 Woodsy Ln. P.O. Box 13258 Port Isabel, Texas 78578 956.266.3140 (All of her dogs were rescued through this organization)



A memorial service for Mrs. Williams will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 2:00 PM at North Main Baptist Church with Pastor Dick Lintelman and Omar Cantu officiating. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen M. Williams please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

