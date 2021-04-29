Billie Jean Tomlinson, 89, of Saratoga, Texas went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 26, 2021, in the loving home of her grandson Christopher Tomlinson in Saratoga, Texas. Billie Jean was born on April 6, 1932, to the late Arthur Kervin and Donia Edna Collins in Devers, Texas. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and beloved Nunu. She was a faithful servant who served the Lord as a Sunday school teacher for many years at West End Baptist Church in Saratoga, Texas. She never met a stranger and would never turn her back on anyone. In her younger years, Billie Jean enjoyed quilting and playing the piano. Billie Jean was a blessing to everyone she met, with her quick-witted disposition and jokester ways. Billie Jean will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her legacy will continue on with her loving family.

Billie Jean is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Calvin Tomlinson Sr; daughter, Cheryldine Tomlinson; sister, Bert, and Marie.

Those remaining to cherish her memory are her daughter, Darla Jean Newman and husband Mark; son, Calvin Tomlinson Jr. and fiance Tina Butler; grandchildren, Chris Tomlinson, Kasi Tomlinson, Shaun Calhoun; great-grandchildren, Gunner Lawson, Zayn Nolan, Ryatt Burnham, Alexis Laird; great-great-grandchildren, Jace, Ethan, Addison; Wilburn Kervin, Raymond Kervin; along with many nieces, nephews, family, and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Thicket Church of God 26942 FM 787 Thicket, Texas 77374 with Pastor Suzanne Loftin officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be on Thursday at Thicket Church of Christ from 12:00 pm until service time. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

Honoring Billie Jean as pallbearers are Stad Tomlinson, Emily Tomlinson, Aaron Kervin, Andrew Kervin, Zach Tomlinson, Nelton Martin, Noah Hewitt, and Jerry Smart. Honorary pallbearers are Gunner Lawson, Zayn Nolan, and Ryatt Burnham.

