Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 27, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 27, 2021:
- Garcia-Pineda, Humberto – Prohibited Weapon
- Malocha, Jennifer – Public Intoxication
- Allen, Destiny Jean Michelle – Revocation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana
- Conger, Frank Dale – Public Intoxication
- Helms, Frances Mae – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- White, Michael Anthony – Theft of Property with two or more convictions
- Johnson, Robert – Theft of Property
- Levy, Jeremy Lee – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle