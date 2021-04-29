Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 27, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 27, 2021:

Garcia-Pineda, Humberto – Prohibited Weapon

Malocha, Jennifer – Public Intoxication

Allen, Destiny Jean Michelle – Revocation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana

Conger, Frank Dale – Public Intoxication

Helms, Frances Mae – Possession of a Controlled Substance

White, Michael Anthony – Theft of Property with two or more convictions

Johnson, Robert – Theft of Property

Levy, Jeremy Lee – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

