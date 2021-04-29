Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 27, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 27, 2021:

  • Garcia-Pineda, Humberto – Prohibited Weapon
  • Malocha, Jennifer – Public Intoxication
  • Allen, Destiny Jean Michelle – Revocation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana
  • Conger, Frank Dale – Public Intoxication
  • Helms, Frances Mae – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • White, Michael Anthony – Theft of Property with two or more convictions
  • Johnson, Robert – Theft of Property
  • Levy, Jeremy Lee – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
