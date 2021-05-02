Constance Elaine Coronado, 42, of Splendora, Texas gained her wings on Friday, April 30, 2021. She was born on Monday, October 16, 1978 in Channelview, Texas to Jerry Dean Smith and Layla Smith, both of whom have preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory is her loving fiancé, Robert Parker; children, Hazel Denmon, Cassie Denmon, Kenny Denmon; brother, Jason Dean Smith; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

