Steven Lane Lucas, 54, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 He was born on Saturday, July 30, 1966 in Conroe, Texas to Lloyd Weldon Lucas and Judith Jay Lucas. Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Lucas, sister, Leah Ann Lucas, grandparents, Lloyd and Jewel Lucas, Travis, and Sadie Cochran. Left to cherish his memory is his spouse, Hellene Lucas; parents, Lloyd Weldon Lucas and Judith Jay Lucas; sons, Robert Lucas (Bubba) and wife Ashley, Hoot Lucas and wife Samantha; brothers, Rodney Lucas and wife Tosha, Randy Lucas and wife Mary; sisters, Tammy Bailey and husband Tony, Kristelle Guine and husband Mike; grandchildren, Lexi, MayMay, Razzzi, Trey, Maddox and Braelee; mother of his children, Sherri Moore Lucas; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Steven will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, May 10, 2021 from 12 pm to 2 pm. Funeral Services will follow at 2 pm. Interment for Steve will immediately follow at Morgan Cemetery. Pallbearers are Pop, Duck, Bubba, Hoot, Jay. Joey, Gator, Big Randy, Snag and Kristelle. Honorary pallbearers Trey and Maddox.

In lieu of flowers family request donations to help cover funeral expenses.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

