Brenda Sue Carter, 72, of Cleveland, Texas was called to her Heavenly home on Thursday, April 29, 2021. She was born on Tuesday, April 26, 1949 in Houston, Texas. Brenda was preceded in death by her father, James Lawrence Evans, papa, Jim L King, brother, James Evans. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Tommy Carter; mother, Agnes King; children, Buddy Ray Culley, II, Christy Lee Fulkerson and husband Dean, Blenda Sue May and husband Allen, David Matheny and family, Mark Matheny and family, Matthew Carter and wife Heather; brother, Larry Evans and wife Diana; sister, Joni Henry and husband Mark; grandchildren, J. Fulkerson, Carson Fulkerson; aunt, Evelyn Parker; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family and treasured friends. A Memorial Service for Brenda will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Rural Shade Baptist Church at 1:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brenda Sue Carter, please visit our floral store.

