Nocona “Nonie” Sue Brown, 69, beloved Mother, Sister, Maw Maw and Friend was called to her eternal resting place in Heaven on April 28, 2021. She entered this world on September 5, 1951 in Liberty, TX, born to the late Charles and Viola Brown. Nonie had a love for cooking therefore she worked as a dietitian at Hamshire-Fannett Cafeteria where she met some lifelong friends. All who knew Nonie loved her. She was a devoted mother and loved being Maw Maw to her grandkids that were her pride and joy. Her love for cooking brought great family gathering where cooking and family was Nonie’s top priority. You could find Nonie enjoying herself and others doing anything outdoors. Her family always loved hearing funny stories about the things Nonie did on the rice farm when she was growing up. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her but, her legacy will continue on.

Nonie is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald Brown and Charles “Sonny Boy” Stafford; and sister, Betty Morgan.

Those remaining to cherish her memory are her daughters, Mindy LaFour of Mont Belvieu, Texas, Cortney and husband James Purcell of Fannett, Texas, and Kayla and husband Chet Holifield of Hardin, Texas; brothers, Bill and wife Barbara Brown of Hardin, Texas, Skip and wife Margie Brown of Maine, and Gary and wife Charlene Brown of Beaumont, Texas; sisters, Barbara Parrish of Devers, Texas, Mary Sprayberry of Livingston, Texas, and Emma and husband Donnie Morgan of Anahuac, Texas; grandchildren, Addyson LaFour, Cayden, Grayson, and Presley Purcell, Hagen and Ryder Holifield; father to her three beautiful daughters, Darel Quinn of Hardin, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, family members and a host of friends.

Service of remembrance will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Faith and Family Funeral Services Inc. with Reverned Hector Marchado officiating. Gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. til service time at Faith and Family Funeral Chapel in Batson, Texas.

