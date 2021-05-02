“Ernie” Ernestine Rhodes Quinn, 73, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Houston, Texas. She was born June 7, 1947, in Sulphur, Oklahoma she was the only child of the late J.B. and Ruth Rhodes Stidham. Ernie graduated from Nathan Hale High School, class of 1964. After high school she obtained her cosmetology license and opened her first salon at the young age of eighteen. She continued her career in cosmetology until her retirement in the 90’s. Ernie earned numerous awards for her talents in the industry including the renowned Revlon and Vidal Sassoon Stylist Awards.

Ernie came from a family of educators. Her mother had spent her career as an English teacher, principal and retired as the “Dean of Girls” at Will Rogers high school, she was also a sign language interpreter for the state of Oklahoma. Both of her grandparents were teachers at the Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Sulphur, Oklahoma. Even though Ernie loved being a beautician she also enjoyed volunteering her time to the local school and worked as an assistant in the special education department, an interpreter for the deaf and was a substitute teacher.

Ernie was a very loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother “Gee” and a friend to many. She was smart, feisty, fierce, and no nonsense with a twisted fun sense of humor. Ernie not only had her three girls but there was never a time that she didn’t have extra kids. There was always a house full of noise or she was buying the entire row at the movie theater. This didn’t change as her girls grew up and she became Gee – as she had many extra grandkids that she loved and spent time with. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all whose lives she touched in so many ways.

Ernie pursued many interests; she was an avid fan of everything Disney and believed the happiest place on earth truly was Disney World. She also loved Scooby Doo and Godzilla. Ernie enjoyed watching scary movies, Sci-Fi and mystery/dramas shows. She was very creative and was a gifted artist. She loved to learn how to make and create things and was the “go to” for all the school projects and party planning. Ernie’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Ernie was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband “Gene” Denvel Eugene Quinn. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters Misty Dulaney of Liberty, Brandy Norwood-Zweck and husband Chase of Humble and Michell Quinn of Kingwood; her grandchildren Justin Blake Holland, Dakota Holland, Brianna Cothren, “TJ” Trever Snyder, Beckah Snyder, and Kendal Addington; her great-grandchildren Coy Holland and Sawyer Holland; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Justin Blake Holland, Dakota Holland, Kendal Addington, Trever Snyder, Chase Zweck and Stacy Kelly. Honorary pallbearers will be Cevin Holland, Glen Addington, Jared Snyder and David Taylor.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A graveside service and committal will follow at 3pm in Linney Cemetery, with Chaplain John Thomas officiating.

