Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 30, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 30, 2021:

  • Jones, Boyd Arlen – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Young, Steven Allen – Theft of Property
  • Williams, Daren Ray – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Traffic Offense Class C, Failure to Control Speed
  • Doolittle, Michelle Denise – Hold for Polk County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Brashears, Ronnie Lynn – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Traffic Offense
  • Conner, Joslynn Cree – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Cooper, Richard Lee – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (no mugshot)
  • Foy, Deborah Lynn – Public Intoxication
  • Wheeler, Kelsey Michelle – Public Intoxication
  • Knight-Hall, Christopher Joseph – Prohibited Weapon
