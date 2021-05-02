Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 30, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 30, 2021:
- Jones, Boyd Arlen – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Young, Steven Allen – Theft of Property
- Williams, Daren Ray – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Traffic Offense Class C, Failure to Control Speed
- Doolittle, Michelle Denise – Hold for Polk County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Brashears, Ronnie Lynn – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Traffic Offense
- Conner, Joslynn Cree – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Cooper, Richard Lee – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (no mugshot)
- Foy, Deborah Lynn – Public Intoxication
- Wheeler, Kelsey Michelle – Public Intoxication
- Knight-Hall, Christopher Joseph – Prohibited Weapon