Drowning victim recovered from Trinity River in Liberty

First responders recovered the body of 27-year-old Juan Morgan of Crosby just before 11 a.m. Monday in the same area where he jumped from the US 90 bridge into the Trinity River on Sunday evening.

According to Lt. Chip Fairchild, a spokesperson for Liberty Police Department, Morgan, a male friend and other people had been jumping from the river bridge when Morgan got caught in the undercurrent and could not be rescued.

“His friend tried to save him. He tried to pull him out of the undercurrent but couldn’t. The friend is pretty torn up about it,” Fairchild said.

Liberty firefighters watch as a boat is launched into the Trinity River on Monday morning to look for a missing Crosby man.

Authorities searched for Morgan until late in the evening Sunday with no success. They returned to the site around 9 a.m. Monday to renew the search efforts. As they launched boats into the swift-moving waters of the Trinity River, they expressed some uncertainty that he would be found right away. There was some concern that the water may have carried his body downstream.

Tarkington Volunteer Fire Department, which has recovered many drowning victims in years past from the Trinity River at Moss Hill, came to assist, as did Cypress Lakes VFD. Within a couple of hours, they recovered Morgan’s body and brought him to shore.

For people unfamiliar with the Trinity River, it is known for being a perilous place to swim. Despite having what may seem like a placid surface, the river has a violent current that has claimed many lives.

Last August, two young men drowned in the Trinity River at Moss Hill while on an outing with their family members. They drowned while trying to rescue a child and her father, both of whom survived.

Signs at the Moss Hill bridge warn of the perils of the Trinity River but the warnings are largely ignored. Nearly every weekend throughout the summer, people can be seen swimming in the river.

Liberty Fire Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Tarkington VFD launched boats into the Trinity River at US 90 in Liberty Monday morning to search for a missing Crosby man. The man’s body was found after a couple of hours. Seen in the background is a jobsite for Union Pacific, which is making repairs to the railroad bridge.

First responders assess the area of the Trinity River where a swimmer drowned Sunday evening after jumping off the US 90 bridge.

Liberty firefighters launch into the Trinity River to look for a missing swimming on Monday morning around 9 a.m. The missing man was located after a couple of hours.

