Soldier’s body returned to Liberty for burial

A fallen Liberty County soldier received a hero’s welcome on Monday with a police-escorted motorcade to Allison Funeral Home in Liberty. Army Spc. Jerry Offer, a 2015 graduate of Liberty High School, died unexpectedly on April 24 at the age of 24.

Supporters showed reverence for Offer as the motorcade made its way through Dayton and Liberty. Many residents paid their respects to Offer’s service in the U.S. army by holding up flags and placing their hands over their hearts.

Offer, an Army medic, was nearing the end of his military service contract and was looking forward to pursuing an education in medicine. He had applied to and had been accepted by a number of Texas universities. His goal was to continue studying medicine and pursuing a career in that field.

Members of Cornerstone Church in Liberty turned out to pay respects to Army Spc. Jerry Offer, whose body was returned to Liberty on Monday. A funeral for the soldier will be held on Thursday at Cornerstone Church in Liberty.

Offer was the son of Karen Sue Kearly and Jeffery Lynn Offer. He had lived in Liberty since the age of 10, around the same time he welcomed his stepfather, Stephen Kearly, into his life as a father figure, according to his obituary.

Friends of Offer are invited to visit with the family from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel at Allison Funeral Home, 1101 N. Travis St., Liberty. His funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at Cornerstone Church, 1693 SH 146 Bypass, Liberty, Texas.

His graveside service will include full military honors.

The casket carrying Army Spc. Jerry Offer arrives at Allison Funeral Home in Liberty on Monday. Offer passed away unexpectedly on April 24. Offer was a 2015 graduate of Liberty High School.

Patriot Guard riders line the entrance into Allison Funeral Home in Liberty to pay respects to Army Spc. Jerry Offer, who died unexpectedly on April 24.

Local law enforcement officers salute in respect for Army Spc. Jerry Offer who died unexpectedly on April 24. He was a 2015 graduate of Liberty High School.

Loved ones and supporters of Army Spc. Jerry Offer react to seeing his flag-draped casket as it arrives at Allison Funeral Home in Liberty.

