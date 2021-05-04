Clara Jeane Canion Collins, 80, of Crosby passed away peacefully Monday, May 3, 2021. Jeane was born February 7, 1941 in Liberty, Texas to parents Kenneth Lynn Canion and Lucille Beatrice Sullivan Canion.

Jeane grew up in Dayton where she was a member of the First Baptist Church, the Rainbow Girls and Girl Scouts. She attended Dayton schools and graduated from Dayton High School in 1959. She attended Sam Houston State College in Huntsville. Jeane lived most of her life in the Dayton and Highlands area. She enjoyed cooking, collecting cookbooks and recipes. Most of all she loved her family.

Jeane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Thomas Edward Collins; her twin sister, Carol Rowene Canion Krimm and her niece Cynthia Jeane Davis Lowe. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Kenneth Allen Bagley and wife Dawn and Keith Lee Bagley and wife Adriann; grandchildren, Alicia Bagley and fiancé Jon Gilson, Nolan Bagley and wife Lesleigh, Brennan Bagley and wife Hailey, Jenna Bagley Loeser and husband Tyler, and Weldon R. Bagley; great-grandchildren, Lukas Gilson, Adaline Bagley, Rylinn Loeser, Ashton Bagley, and Kasen Loeser; her brother Kenneth Leroy Canion and wife Shirley; nieces and nephews, DeDe and husband Chris, Debbi and husband Jerry, Kenneth Scott and wife Serena; a host of great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service for Mrs. Collins will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Howie Howeth officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Pace-Stancil.

