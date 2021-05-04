Dennis Claude Huff, 62, of Dayton, Texas passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Dennis was born on February 2, 1959 in Houston, Texas to Kenneth and Myra Huff.

Dennis grew up in Jacinto City with five sisters. He had many friends and adventures there. At age 17 he moved to Crosby, Texas with his family, where he met many more lifetime friends. He graduated from Crosby High in 1977.

Dennis loved to laugh and joke with his family and friends. He was quite a prankster. But most especially, he loved cooking out on his pit for family and friends.

He worked as a crane operator for many years all over the United States and Iraq.

Dennis will be fondly remembered as the true cowboy he was. From bull riding to ATV riding with his buddies. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and laughing with his friends.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Claude Huff and Myra Lee Bivins Huff and brother-in-law “Cuñado” Joe Polanco. Survivors include his loving children, Crissy Bonin and husband Cliff, Lauren Prather, Denise Huff, and Cody Huff and wife Kristen; grandchildren, Audrey Huff-Penny, Ty Bonin, Linsey Bonin, Clayton Thomas, Cason Enerson, Case Huff, and Hayes Huff; siblings, Nancy McNutt and husband Kenny, Diana Cavanaugh and husband John, Kim McNutt, Mitze Mitchell and husband Freddie, Kaylene Polanco, Bo Kennedy and wife Darla; also many, many nieces, nephews, cousins, loving family and friends.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

