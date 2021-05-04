Gregory “Greg” Claude Barnes, 65, of Kenefick passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Humble, Texas. Greg was born April 4, 1956 in Houston, Texas to parents, Johnny Claude Barnes and Dixie Lorna Reed Barnes.

Greg had lived in Dayton since 1990 after moving from Channelview. He attended school in Channelview where he graduated in 1975. He worked for Lyondell-Bassell before his retirement and developed many friendships in his years there. Greg enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, boating, and using his tractor. He also enjoyed watching football and baseball but most of all he loved being with his family.

Greg was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Lorna Barnes; his wife of 45 years, Sheree Barnes; his children, Jeremy Barnes and wife Itziar, Lieren Guillotte and husband Jonathan and Jacob Barnes and wife Kimberley; grandchildren, Olivia Guillotte and Adelaide Guillotte; sisters, Karen Atkinson and partner Preston Butcher and Terri Rodriguez and husband Michael; nieces and nephews, Tara Franco and family and Brett Rodriguez and family; also numerous other relatives and friends.

Service for Greg will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton with Brother Doug Barr officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. service time on Friday at Pace-Stancil. The family will gather at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Townsend Cemetery in Broaddus, Texas under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

