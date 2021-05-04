Dr. Lairy Steve Chandler, 83, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Steve was born in Nacogdoches, Texas on September 16, 1937 to parents Emerson Chandler and Oma D. Burt Chandler.

Steve graduated from Webster high school in 1955 and went on to graduate from the University of Houston College pf Optometry in 1964. Dr. Chandler was a beloved eye doctor for many years in Liberty, Texas. He was attentive and personable and his patients loved him. Steve also served as the president of the school board and was active in the Liberty Rotary Club. He enjoyed talking to people. He loved the Houston Astros and the University of Houston Cougars. Steve adored his family but most especially his grandchildren. Steve will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of thirty-seven years LaVonne Chandler; son Derek Chandler; daughter Charis Cottrell and husband Wade; son Bobby Pevehouse and wife Sarah; daughter Penni Nappi and husband Jimmy; grandchildren Cade, Zachary, Charli Kay, Joshua, Caleb, Jaxon, Sage and husband Kacy, Ryleigh, Reagan and Judah; sister Melba Saunders and a multitude of other loving family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve’s memory to Touched by Grace Ministries, 24052 N. Texas 146 Cleveland, Texas 77327.

Allison Funeral Service has been entrusted with arrangements.

